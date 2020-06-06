Chikkamagalur district is now COVID-19-free

Karnataka

Police seizing vehicles of those roaming about without valid reasons during the lockdown, in Chikkamagaluru. File photo

16 people were discharged from district hospitals.

The Chikkamagaluru district has become free from confirmed cases of COVID-19. All 16 persons, who were tested positive to the infection, were discharged on Saturday after they were treated and tested negative.

According to Deputy Commissioner.Bagadi Gautam, of the 18 cases of COVID-19 in the district, two turned out to be false negative. The remaining 16 who were treated at district hospitals were discharged after the follow-up tests showed negative. “As on today, there are no Covid-19 cases in the district”, he said.

The officer has appealed to the public to maintain social distancing in public places and wear masks.

