Special buses for teachers involved in exam work from June 8 in Chennai

For teachers and officials involved in preparatory work ahead of the class 10 public exams, special buses will ply at 9 a.m. and at 4 p.m. from June 8 onwards in Chennai.

As many as 41 MTC bus routes have been identified for this.

To help teachers, officials and students travel to the public exam centres from June 15 onwards, the Chennai Chief Education Officer (CEO) has said that two special buses each will ply on all bus routes on the day of the exams.

While one bus will ply at 7.30 a.m. and the other at 8 a.m. to pick everyone up and drop them at the centres, buses will ply again at 1.45 p.m. and 2.15 p.m. to help facilitate travel from the centres back to their homes.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan had said that owing to travel restrictions, the State government would organise transport facilities to ensure that all students are able to reach their exam centres.