China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases

People wearing face masks wait in line to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a street in Mudanjiang, China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province on June 3, 2020. COVID-19 testing was made available for free to Heilongjiang province residence starting from June 1, for a week.

People wearing face masks wait in line to be tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus on a street in Mudanjiang, China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on June 3, 2020. COVID-19 testing was made available for free to Heilongjiang province residence starting from June 1, for a week.   | Photo Credit: AFP

China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported.

All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

The NHC also confirmed two new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with three the day before.

The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,030. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

Coronavirus
