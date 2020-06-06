Now, petitioners can video call Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police

After setting up kiosks to collect petitions and complaints, the Tiruvallur district police have gone a step ahead and introduced a video call facility for petitioners to directly interact with the district Superintendent of Police (SP).

In the first phase, the video call facility has been introduced at the district police head-quarters alone. It will then be implemented at the deputy superintendent of police offices in the district and all police stations, over a period of time.

“We are trying various initiatives to ensure that there is no physical contact between policemen and the petitioners,” said a police officer.

In Tiruvallur district, 10 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, and as on date, seven have been discharged.

According to P. Aravindan, SP, Tiruvallur, once a petitioner walks into the SP office, he/she will have to report at the reception and wait for his/her turn. “He/she can speak to me over the video call and convey their grievance. They will be provided with an acknowledgement receipt for their petition,” said Mr. Aravindan.

The SP says that on video calls, he is able to spend more time with the petitioners. “Earlier they hand over their petition and leave in two minutes. Now, they take time to explain the complaints. This builds trust too,” he added.

On an average, 10 petitioners visit the SP’s office with grievances daily. Most often the complaints are about family or property disputes and minor quarrels, he said.

“Apart form ensuring physical distancing, this move has provided us with time to explain our problems to the SP directly,” said S. Gandhirajan, an elderly petitioner.