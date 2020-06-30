Coronavirus India lockdown Day 98 updates | Delhi govt. to set up plasma bank

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) late on Monday announced fresh guidelines for Unlock 2. The restrictions will, however, be strictly enforced in containment zones till July 31.

Metro rail services, schools, colleges, gymnasiums, auditoriums, bars, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls and similar places will continue to remain shut across the country. All large congregations, including religious, social, political, sports and academic, continue to remain prohibited.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

TTD to conduct COVID test for all pilgrims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to perform COVID-19 tests without fail on all the devotees bound to the Lord Venkateswara temple, at the Tirumala foothills at Alipiri.

TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal made the announcement after a high-level review meeting here on Monday, in the presence of Chittoor Collector N. Bharat Gupta and TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

9.00 am | Odisha

Community transmission: Situation turning worse in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar is steadily plunging into a grim situation following an alarming spike in community transmission cases.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said 23 of the 25 cases (92%) detected in the city were local cases. The rest two cases had travel history to New Delhi and Kolkata.

8.30 am | Telangana

Govt. to intensify tests from today, says Health Minister

Faced with a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government has decided to intensify testing from Tuesday.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said there had been a spike in the number of cases ever since lockdown restrictions were lifted and the increase was observed mainly in some parts of the west and south Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

8.00 am

Delhi govt. to set up plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment

The Delhi government will set up a first-of-its-kind plasma bank in the Capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The plasma bank will start operating in the next two days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here on Monday while paying tribute to Aseem Gupta, an anaesthesia specialist from Lok Nayak Hospital, who died on Sunday after contracting the novel coronavirus earlier this month. Mr. Kejriwal also announced a compensation of ₹1 crore to the next of kin of the doctor.

7.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19 cases among bank staff a cause for concern

More than 15 bank employees contracted coronavirus in the city during the last week raising concerns among the fraternity. According to information, the employees working in Satyanarayanapuram, One Town, Bandar Road, VMC and Gannavaram branches of a PSU bank tested positive.

7.00 am | Chennai

1,129 city police personnel test positive

Over 1,129 police personnel, including a few IPS officers, have tested positive for the SARS CoV-2 infection in Greater Chennai City Police. As many as 54 personnel are under treatment in city hospitals.