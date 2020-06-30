COVID-19 cases among bank staff a cause for concern

More than 15 bank employees contracted coronavirus in the city during the last week raising concerns among the fraternity.

According to information, the employees working in Satyanarayanapuram, One Town, Bandar Road, VMC and Gannavaram branches of a PSU bank tested positive. An employee of another PSU bank on Mahanadu Road, some staff members at Labbipet, Vidyadarapuram and Ramireddypalli branches besides some private bank staff were among the infected, banking sources say.

Among them were cases of couples working in different branches or banks. A woman staffer of a bank branch at Gollapudi and her husband working in another branch in the city tested positive five days ago. Another couple, working in Vidyadharapuram and One Town branches of a bank also contracted the virus. While the woman was symptomatic, her husband was asymptomatic. They were suggested to go for home quarantine. “It is surprising that they were allowed to go to Hyderabad as they pleaded that it was their native place,” sources say.

Their colleagues in both branches are worried now. Though employees are using masks, gloves and sanitisers, on an average, 500 people visit each bank branch every day and so, the risk always exists. Anybody visiting the bank could be an untested carrier of coronavirus, says an employee.

Rural branches

The employees working in branches, particularly rural branches, complain that they were not provided adequate facilities though they were asked to work in containment zones also. “There are no thermal scanners in our branch nor a security guard to control the visitors. Due to lack of space, it is very difficult to maintain physical distance.” laments a bank employee, who did not want to be quoted.