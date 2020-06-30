Coronavirus | Inquiry ordered into dumping of dead bodies

Ballari Deputy Commissioner S. S. Nakul on Tuesday, ordered for an inquiry after a video showing bodies, alleged to be that of COVID-19 victims, being thrown in large burial trenches in an isolated area.
Mr. Nakul confirmed to The Hindu that he has ordered a detailed enquiry to be conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and directed him to report at the earliest.
"Whether the mortuary staff have violated the guidelines issued for burying Covid-19 victims will only be confirmed after the inquiry," he said.
He also said that there is no conclusive evidence to prove that the incident, captured on video, is reportedly from Ballari district.
However, throwing the bodies into trench is a disgraceful act. The Covid-19 victims should be buried separately in an isolated area. Mr. Nakul said that serious action will be taken against staff responsible for such insensitivity, if it is confirmed that the incident took place in Ballari district.
The district reported nine Covid-19 related deaths on Monday and five deaths on Tuesday, he added.
The video caused massive public outrage questioning the insensitive handling of the dead bodies and an inhuman act of burial by the mortuary staff and health workers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath