TTD to conduct COVID test for all pilgrims

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to perform COVID-19 tests without fail on all the devotees bound to the Lord Venkateswara temple, at the Tirumala foothills at Alipiri.
TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal made the announcement after a high-level review meeting here on Monday, in the presence of Chittoor Collector N. Bharat Gupta and TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.
Random testing
“A minimum of 100 employees discharging duty at various places on the hill town will undergo random testing daily. All the employees have been instructed to work at the same place for a week without shifting their duty areas,” said Mr. Singhal.
He also instructed Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar to make arrangements for additional ventilators at the TTD’s central hospital for the benefit of employees.
Dedicated facility
Mr. Singhal also said that the ‘Srinivasam’ rest house would be handed over to the Chittoor district administration.
“If needed, a decision will be taken at the next review meeting on the need to convert the BIRRD Orthopaedic Hospital into a COVID-19 centre. The ‘Madhavam’ rest house, which has already been made a quarantine centre, will be used for TTD employees and their kin, if needed,” Mr. Singhal added.
TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Collector Srinivas, District Medical and Health Officer S. Penchalaiah and TTD Health Officer R.R. Reddy were present in the review meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath