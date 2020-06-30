Karnataka High Court closed for a day for sanitisation

The functioning of the Principal Bench of the Karnataka High Court in Bengaluru has been suspended for a day today to carry out sanitisation work, said a notification issued late night on Monday.
“It is hereby notified to the litigant public/advocates/ party-in-person/ officers and staff of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru, that the judicial/non-judicial/administrative functions of the High Court of Karnataka, Principal Bench, Bengaluru is hereby suspended for one day viz., on June 30, 2020 for sanitisation of the entire High Court complex, due to unavoidable circumstances,” said a notification issued by the Registrar-General.
However, the notification has not cited any specific reason for sanitisation except stating that “due to unavoidable circumstances.”
Following this, the hearing of all the cases, through videoconferencing and a few selected ones through the physical presence of the advocates, could not commence.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath