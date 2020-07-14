Coronavirus India lockdown Day 112 live updates | Week-long lockdown in Bengaluru districts from Tuesday night

The week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, from Tuesday night, will have more restrictions than the previous lockdown.

Shops selling essential items will be open only till noon Pharmacies and all other health-related services will remain open all day Only emergency trips are allowed within the city Examinations already scheduled will be held as planned and students can use their admission tickets as travel passes. Inter-district and inter-State travel will be restricted. People will be permitted to travel only in cases of emergency after availing themselves of passes on the Seva Sindhu portal.

Also read: Thousands leave Bengaluru in the hope of avoiding lockdown

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am

Bengal govt. appoints senior bureaucrats to tackle COVID-19

West Bengal on Monday appointed four senior IAS officers as nodal officers for the “supervision and coordination” of different activities to control the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Nodal officers for Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Howrah were appointed after an order from Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha. State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed the nodal officer for Kolkata that has accounted for the highest number of COVID-19 cases and more than 500 deaths.

8.30 am

Active cases fall by 29.6% in Delhi

People in large number seen appearing for COVID-19 virus test at North West Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The total number of cases in New Delhi now stands at 1,13,740, according to a Delhi government health bulletin on Monday. Also, 40 more deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 3,411.

Of the total cases, 91,312 people have recovered and there are 19,017 active cases. Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 29.6% to reach 19,017 on Monday.

8.00 am

Positive cases continue to rise in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that local transmission had resulted in 51 clusters, including two large community clusters. As more cases sprang up in the community, patients might report late to hospital and risk of infection among the elderly and those with co-morbidities could push up mortality.

7.30 am

Restrictions reimposed in parts of J&K after spike in COVID-19 cases

Barricades put up during a lockdown imposed by the authorities in Srinagar on Monday. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday reimposed stringent lockdown restrictions in parts of the Kashmir valley following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases here. The administration, however, has decided to unlock the tourism sector. Barricades were put up and vehicular movement, except for essential services, was restricted in Srinagar.

7.00 am | Maharashtra

10-day lockdown in Raigad from midnight of July 14

A complete lockdown for 10 days will come into force in Raigad district from the midnight of July 14. Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare, who chaired a meeting of MLAs of all parties on Monday, said with the increasing COVID-19 cases, it is necessary to break the chain and hence, the lockdown is imperative.