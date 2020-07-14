Bihar extends lockdown till July 31

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Bihar government on Monday decided to impose a complete lockdown till July 31. Essential services, however, will be exempted.
Over 15 district, including capital Patna, are currently under lockdown for different time periods.
Meanwhile, as many as 24 State BJP leaders and workers have been found infected with COVID-19 in Patna.
Samples of 75 party leaders and workers had gone for test and 24 of them were found infected, on Monday. Others test reports are awaited.
Those whose tests have come positive have been asked to be on home quarantine.
As many as 1,116 COVID-19 positive cases were found in the State and nine deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
A health department bulletin said that so far, there was a total of 17,421 positive cases, with 12,364 recoveries and 134 deaths.
On Monday, a doctor at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) and an advocate of Bhojpur lost their lives due to the pandemic.
The State principal home secretary’s sample test was found positive on Monday and he has been advised to be on home quarantine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath