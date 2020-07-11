Coronavirus | Expert View: Can telemedicine step up during COVID-19 times?

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in India, one of the major problems faced by the general public is how to consult their doctors, what with an increasing number of healthcare professionals also contracting the virus.

Telemedicine is beginning to step in here, with consultations taking place over the phone and video calls. This seems a way to keep both doctors and patients safe in the current situation. On March 25, the Government of India notified the telemedicine practice guidelines, giving an impetus to the sector that up until now had perhaps remained under-utilised. But how much can telemedicine diagnose and treat. And do patients trust telemedicine?

Guest: Dr. K Ganapathy, former president of the Telemedicine Society of India, and director, Apollo Telemedicine Foundation.

