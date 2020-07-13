Active COVID-19 cases fall by 29.6% in Delhi

Delhi reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than a month with 1,246 fresh infections being reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,13,740, according to a Delhi government health bulletin on Monday.

40 more deaths

Also, 40 more deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 3,411.

Of the total cases, 91,312 people have recovered and there are 19,017 active cases. Though the total cases in Delhi have been increasing, the active cases have been decreasing since July 1. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1 and has decreased by 29.6% to reach 19,017 on Monday.

There are now a total of 658 containment zones across the Capital.

Though the number of new cases are low compared to Sunday, when 21,236 tests were done in 24 hours, only 12,171 tests were done in 24 hours as per Monday’s bulletin.

The last time the daily new cases were less than Monday’s figure was on June 8, when 1,007 cases were reported.

Meanwhile, a plasma bank will be inaugurated in Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, according to officials. This will be the second such facility in the Capital.

“The plasma bank will be opened at 11 a.m. and there will be separate entry for people coming to donate plasma,” a hospital official said.