Positive cases continue to rise: 47 in Malappuram, 44 in Kannur

Malappuram district recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. As many as 21 of them were found to have got the virus through local transmission, and 19 of them were found positive in a special surveillance test conducted at Ponnani.

While four new patients returned from other States, 22 came from abroad, according to District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.

Twenty-eight persons returned home after recovery on Monday.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena advised those who had come in contact with the persons tested positive to go into room quarantine at their homes. Those who do not have facilities at their homes can make use of the government quarantine centres.

The number of patients currently under treatment in Malappuram stands at 543.

Malappuram has recorded 1,053 COVID-19 cases so far. According to Dr. Sakeena, 1,054 more persons were sent into quarantine on Monday. As many as 41,717 people are in quarantine.

In Palakkad

Nineteen persons, including two children, were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad on Monday. All of them are returnees from abroad and other States. Five of them returned from other States and 14 from abroad.

The total number of patients currently under treatment in the district has risen to 322.

Ten persons from Palakkad district are also undergoing treatment in other districts. While four of them are in Malappuram, two are in Idukki, three in Ernakulam and one in Kannur.

In Kannur

Forty-four people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday.

Nine of the new patients arrived from abroad, 11 from other States, four are firefighters and 10 Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel. Ten others contracted the disease through local transmission.

Among those who came from abroad are residents of Kottayam Malabar, Mangattidam, Pattayam, Mattannur, Panniyannur, Kelakam, Chelora and Mokeri. One resident each of Thalassery, Thillenkeri, Ramanthali, Kadambur, Kottayam Malabar, Munderi and four residents of Kolayat are the patients who came from other States.

Those who were infected through local contact include three persons from Chokli and six from Panoor. A resident of Kunnothuparamba, who tested positive, died of COVID-19 at the Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.

The affected firefighters are residents of Anjarakandy, Kolayat, Chittaripparambu and Koothuparamba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district has risen to 748, and 412 of the patients have been discharged. As many as 24,806 people are under observation.

In Kasaragod

Nine more persons were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod. Seven of them came from abroad, one from another State, and one contracted the disease through contact, said District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas.

Those who arrived from outside the State are residents of Kumbala, Mogralputhur, Chemmanad, Chengala, Muliyar and Kasaragod municipality. A health worker who was infected through local transmission is a resident of Neeleswaram municipality.

As many as 6,355 people are under observation in the district.

In Kozhikode

More number of cases without a known source of infection are being reported from Kozhikode. Officials have reportedly identified a flat near Kozhikode beach, Kolathara, Kallai, Kundayithode, and Meenchanda as small clusters of infection where local transmission is happening.

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases from the district on Monday stood at 16, of which three were through contact with infected patients, and the source of infection of five could not be immediately known. The newly infected people are from Thalakkulathoor, Villiappilly, Cheruvannur, Maruthonkara, Chalappuram, Vadakara, Nallalam, Chorod, Edachery, Perambra, Chathamangalam, Maniyoor, Kayakkodi, and Kuruvattoor. They include a Kozhikode native who is working in the taluk hospital, Tirurangadi and a volunteer within the Kozhikode corporation. Others had returned from abroad or from other States. Eight others recovered from the infection.

Curbs in Koyilandy

Three shops in Koyilandy market have been closed and 10 people including labourers and shopkeepers have been asked to go in quarantine after a goods lorry driver who visited the area was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode on July 11.

Koyilandy municipality chairperson B. Sathyan said all the 10 persons would be asked to undergo lab tests for COVID-19. The lorry driver had visited Koyilandy on July 5. Strict restrictions would be imposed in Koyilandy town, including at the harbour.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree has urged people coming to Kozhikode from abroad, other States, and districts with a possibility of community spread to register themselves with district COVID cell. Those who had been in contact with SARS-CoV-2 positive people in any way too should contact the cell which is active round the clock. (Contact numbers 0495-2371471 and 0495-2376063)

Meanwhile, a man undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 died on Monday. He had earlier tested positive for the virus, but was shifted to the non-COVID intensive care unit. A medical bulletin from the hospital said the cause of death was “severe brain stem dysfunction secondary to intracerebral haemorrhage”.

In Wayanad

The district recorded 14 COVID-19 cases and 14 recoveries on Monday. Of the patients, four arrived from abroad and 10 from other States. As many as 185 cases have been reported in the district so far, of which 97 have been cured, according to Health Department officials. As many as 3,556 persons are under observation.

In Thrissur

The district recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Monday.

Six of the new patients were infected through contact. They are an 8-year-old girl at Nandikkara, a 52-year-old BSF jawan from Assam at the Kainur BSF camp, three persons aged 38, 36 and 58 at the Kerala Solvent Extractions, Irinjalakuda, and a 28-year-old from Nepal working at Irinjalakuda General Hospital canteen. The other three patients had returned from abroad.

There are 204 persons undergoing treatment in the district. A total of 13,969 people are under observation.

(With inputs from Palakkad, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrissur bureaus)