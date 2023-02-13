February 13, 2023 11:39 am | Updated February 14, 2023 11:45 am IST

A global rescue effort is underway to aid Turkey and Syria after a devastating earthquake has tragically claimed thousands of lives. More than 30 countries are part of the relief effort, sending aircraft with relief, field hospitals, diggers, and rescue teams, including India, the U.S., U.K., Russia, China, Japan, Pakistan, Israel, and several European countries.

In this week’s World View, Suhasini Haidar examines India’s response to the latest tragedy, India’s previous disaster relief undertakings, as well as the diplomatic implications. You can read or watch her analysis here.

The humanitarian aspect, no doubt, is and should remain the abiding and primary focus in such tragedies. As with every global disaster, there are also tangential diplomatic implications. For instance, India’s assistance to Turkey comes at a time when ties are still tense. Even so, as Haidar explains, the fact that the government put aside political considerations and sent aid, just as Turkey did in sending relief to India during its COVID crisis, does help the bilateral relationship.

Also read:

Jacob Koshy explains why the earthquakes were so deadly.

Suhasini Haidar on reporting on loss, grief and resilience during a tragedy.

