February 15, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

In reponse to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha’s ongoing “Delhi Chalo” agitation, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will meet farmer representatives in Chandigarh on February 15.

A virtual meeting was held between the farmers and representatives from the central government on February 14.

The protest was started to pressure on the BJP-led Centre for farmers’ demands, including a law on a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. The Centre had made it clear that announcing a guaranteed MSP will not be possible.

Haryana security personnel lobbed tear gas shells on farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border between the two States as thousands of protesters stayed put there today, the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. The Haryana government on Tuesday had extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till February 15.

A ‘langar’ has been organised at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border where goggles are being distributed among protesting farmers, to help them protect from the tear gas shelling by the security forces.