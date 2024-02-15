GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Farmers’ protest 2024 Live Updates | Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai to meet farmer representatives in Chandigarh today

Traffic crawled at many places in the Delhi-National Capital Region due to the barricading at border and in several parts of Delhi.

February 15, 2024 10:03 am | Updated 10:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
:Farmers run as police personnel fire tear gas canisters on them as they were advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

:Farmers run as police personnel fire tear gas canisters on them as they were advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

In reponse to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha’s ongoing “Delhi Chalo” agitation, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will meet farmer representatives in Chandigarh on February 15.

A virtual meeting was held between the farmers and representatives from the central government on February 14.

The protest was started to pressure on the BJP-led Centre for farmers’ demands, including a law on a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waivers. The Centre had made it clear that announcing a guaranteed MSP will not be possible

Also read | In Frames | Farmers’ protests 2024

Haryana security personnel lobbed tear gas shells on farmers from Punjab at Shambhu border between the two States as thousands of protesters stayed put there today, the second day of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march. The Haryana government on Tuesday had extended the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS and dongle services in seven districts - Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa till February 15.

A ‘langar’ has been organised at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border where goggles are being distributed among protesting farmers, to help them protect from the tear gas shelling by the security forces.

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • February 15, 2024 10:03
    “We should be allowed to protest peacefully”: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

    We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a dialogue with farmers or else we should be allowed to protest peacefully, said the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher, as the farmers’ protest escalates into a full-blown crisis.

    Mr. Pandher told ANI, “We have a meeting with the Union ministers today. We want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can solve our demands.”

    Stating that India is a democratic country, he said, “We should be allowed to protest peacefully in the National Capital. The government should remove the blockades at all entry points.”

    - ANI

Related Topics

Delhi / India / Punjab / Haryana / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.