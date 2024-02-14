GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBSE advises students to reach exam halls early in anticipation of traffic snarls caused by farmer protests

More than 5 lakh students from 877 examination centres will appear in the Board examinations in Delhi

February 14, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Traffic jam at Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur Border due to a protest conducted by farmer groups on February 13, 2024.

Traffic jam at Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur Border due to a protest conducted by farmer groups on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

In light of the board examinations for classes X and XII starting from Thursday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to schools, parents and students to ensure that they reach the examination centres well before time, to avoid delays because of traffic jams due to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

More than 39 lakh students will appear from India and 26 countries abroad, said Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations. In Delhi, 5,80,192 students from 877 examination centres will appear in the Board examinations.

“As the examination starts at 10.30 a.m., all students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10 a.m.,” the advisory states.

“Because of the current situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic issues which might cause a delay in reaching the examination centre. Hence all students are advised to leave their homes early, it is advisable to use metro services which are plying smoothly,” the advisory added. Students will be allowed to enter the exam hall till 10 a.m. and no later, the advisory states.

