MSP law cannot be brought in a hurry; farmers should come forward for talks with govt: Arjun Munda

Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda cautioned protesting farmers about some elements usurping their protest for political benefits

February 13, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

PTI
Farmers take part in the “Delhi March” protest at sthe Shambhu Border along with their tractors in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Farmers take part in the “Delhi March” protest at sthe Shambhu Border along with their tractors in Punjab on February 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Union Minister Arjun Munda said a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on crops cannot be brought in a hurry without consulting all stakeholders and urged the protesting farmer groups to have a structured discussion with the Government on the issue.

In an interview with PTI on February 13, Mr. Munda also cautioned the protesting farmers to be "aware and alert" about some elements which could defame their protest for political benefits.

Mr. Munda is part of the ministerial delegation that held two rounds of discussion with the farmers' groups, including Samyuka Kisan Morcha (non-political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha in Chandigarh, to resolve their concerns. However, as the talks remained inconclusive, farmers' groups have started their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Feb. 13.

"In the two rounds of discussions, we agreed to many of their demands. But there was no agreement on certain issues. The talks are still on," Mr. Munda said.

