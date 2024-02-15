Delhi border blockades prove dampener for wedding parties, banquet halls

February 15, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - New Delhi

Banquet halls dotting the GT-Karnal highway have reported a sizeable loss in business after the heavy fortifications at the Singhu border disrupted the movement of both wedding parties and staff from Delhi and Haryana.

Owners and managers at several banquet halls told The Hindu that despite a busy wedding season, traffic snarls and closures have greatly impacted both the number and quality of weddings.

Jasmeet Soni, a manager at a motel in Bakoli, Alipur, said, “We aren’t seeing any footfall. A wedding is scheduled for Basant Panchami, but we are underprepared because we have fewer workers. The number of guests has also reduced, since most of those attending belong to either Delhi or Haryana. The situation is difficult for the bride and groom’s families as well, since all payments have been made and it is impossible to postpone now.”

He added that the motel staff belong to areas neighbouring the Alipur village, and therefore cannot make it to work due to the restrictions.

Ashish Goyal, a manager at a banquet hall, added that the traffic in Alipur has blocked the entire bypass, making it impossible for the staff to reach home. Mr. Goyal himself, a resident of Rohini, said that the journey from the banquet hall to his home usually took less than 30 minutes, but takes 4.5 hours under the present circumstances.

“If this is the condition of us staff members, I cannot imagine what it must be like for the guests. If this persists, it will be very difficult for us to manage this wedding season,” he added.

Surinder Sharma, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, had made plans to travel to Ambala in Haryana for a wedding. “So far, the conditions for travel seem difficult. We have been checking advisories everyday. If the few open routes also get blocked, it will prove to be a major problem for us and other commuters,” he said.