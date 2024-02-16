February 16, 2024 09:56

“We appeal to PM again... not a question of Punjab or Haryana alone”: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

Amid a third round of talks with the central government ending in a stalemate, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday urged an intervention on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the farmers’ issues adding that they would like to solve the issues ‘amicably’.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the farmer leader raised concerns over the central government’s use of para-military forces to resist the farmers that have left hundreds injured.

”The demands of the farmers and farm labourers of the country are united, everyone is fighting together. Look, now there are 54 serious injuries. The way the overall number is 400. People have suffered huge losses, so this is continuously happening. So we have raised most of these things in the meeting yesterday and we will again appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister through you.”“It is not appropriate that military force is imposed on them, give us the right to protest peacefully, if you do not want us to demand or accept our demands and as far as the demands are concerned, there should be long discussion on every demand,” Mr. Pandher said.

