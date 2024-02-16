GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Farmers’ protest 2024 Updates | Centre-farmers to hold fourth round of meeting on February 18

On February 13, scores of farmers from different parts of Punjab started their ‘tractor-trolley’ march to lay siege to Delhi to press for the fulfillment of their demands

February 16, 2024 09:56 am | Updated 10:15 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers offer prayers during a protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Haryana-Punjab state border at Shambhu in Patiala district about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of New Delhi on February 15, 2024.

Farmers offer prayers during a protest to demand minimum crop prices, near the Haryana-Punjab state border at Shambhu in Patiala district about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of New Delhi on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Even as protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp near different locations on the inter-state boundaries with Haryana on Thursday, another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers would be now held on February 18, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Also read: ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests | Why farmers are marching to Delhi?

On their third day of protest, farmers in huge numbers continued to camp at other inter-state boundaries with Haryana including Shambu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind and there were no reports of a clash between the police personnel and farmers. 

Follow The Hindu for more updates
  • February 16, 2024 09:56
    “We appeal to PM again... not a question of Punjab or Haryana alone”: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher

    Amid a third round of talks with the central government ending in a stalemate, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarwan Singh Pandher on Friday urged an intervention on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the farmers’ issues adding that they would like to solve the issues ‘amicably’. 

    Addressing a press conference on Friday, the farmer leader raised concerns over the central government’s use of para-military forces to resist the farmers that have left hundreds injured. 

    ”The demands of the farmers and farm labourers of the country are united, everyone is fighting together. Look, now there are 54 serious injuries. The way the overall number is 400. People have suffered huge losses, so this is continuously happening. So we have raised most of these things in the meeting yesterday and we will again appeal to the Honorable Prime Minister through you.”“It is not appropriate that military force is imposed on them, give us the right to protest peacefully, if you do not want us to demand or accept our demands and as far as the demands are concerned, there should be long discussion on every demand,” Mr. Pandher said. 

    ANI

