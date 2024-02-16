Even as protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp near different locations on the inter-state boundaries with Haryana on Thursday, another round of meetings between farmer representatives and Union Ministers would be now held on February 18, after ‘positive’ discussions were held between Centre-farmers in the meeting concluded on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.Also read: ‘Delhi Chalo’ protests | Why farmers are marching to Delhi?
On their third day of protest, farmers in huge numbers continued to camp at other inter-state boundaries with Haryana including Shambu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind and there were no reports of a clash between the police personnel and farmers.Follow The Hindu for more updates
COMMents
SHARE