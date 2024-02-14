In Frames | Farmers’ protests 2024

February 14, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

As the protests by farmers belonging to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha escalated into a full-blown conflict with the security forces at various points on the Haryana-Punjab border on Tuesday, the Centre yet again made it clear that announcing a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP), the key demand of the farmers, will not be possible.

Farmers have been invited for yet another round of dialogue, which will likely be held on Wednesday.

In anticipation of the march, borders across the capital remained heavily barricaded under a blanket of security. Farmers had scuffled with the Haryana Police at various places along the Punjab border and the police resorted to the use of tear gas through drones and water cannons to disperse the agitators from Punjab.

Here are a few glimpses from the ongoing protests:

Protesting farmers before advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Fatehgarh Sahibin Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Protesting farmers have tea before advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Farmers and their tractors in huge number can be seen as they try to advance towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Protesting farmers before advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Fatehgarh Sahibin Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Tractors of protesting farmers lined up before advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Fatehgarh Sahibin Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Farmers run as police personnel fire tear gas canisters on them as they were advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Concrete barricades have been installed as police tightened security at Ghazipur, Delhi-UP border, ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, near Delhi on Tuesday. February 13, 2024.

UP police personnel stand guard at Ghazipur, Delhi-UP border, ahead of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, in Delhi on Tuesday.

Farmers throw rocks on a drone that drops tear gas canisters as they were advancing towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Farmers try to advance towards Delhi to seek enactment of a law on minimum support price at Shambhu Barrier in Punjab on February 13, 2024.

Traffic jam at Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Ghazipur Border due to the farmers' groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have called for the protest march to 'Delhi Chalo', against central government and demands to enact a law ensuring a minimum support price (MSP) for crops, in Delhi on Tuesday. February 13, 2024.

