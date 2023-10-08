No plan to shift AAP MP Sanjay Singh to police lock-up, says ED

October 08, 2023 02:16 am | Updated 02:17 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday moved an application at the Rouse Avenue Court saying that the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) tried to shift him from their office to the Tughlak Road Police Station so that he could be tortured.

The application was later disposed of as the ED informed the court that it has no intention of shifting Mr. Singh to the lock-up of the Tughlak Road Police Station since the pest control work at the ED office’s lock-up is completed.

Special judge Vikas Dhull, after noting the submission of the ED, disposed of the application of Mr. Singh as infructuous. “In the light of submissions made by the special counsel for the ED, the application filed by applicant/accused has become infructuous and stands disposed of accordingly,” the court ordered.

Mr. Singh, in his application, had said that he was surprised that a premier investigative agency like the ED had only one lock-up. He said that when he resisted the attempt to shift him, he was made to sleep outside the lock-up and subjected to inhuman treatment, the application stated.

The ED, on Wednesday, arrested Mr. Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, following several hours of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in which former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is already in judicial custody.

Mr. Singh is under ED custody till October 10.

Mr. Singh, who is considered close to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior party leader to be arrested in less than a year and a half. Former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 last year in an alleged money laundering case.