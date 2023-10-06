ED summons close aides of AAP MP Sanjay Singh

October 06, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated October 07, 2023 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned two close aides of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested in connection with the money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case.

The summons were issued to Sarvesh Mishra, who appeared before the probe team on Friday, and Vivek Tyagi.

Mr. Singh is in the ED custody till October 10. In the court, the agency submitted information about ₹2 crore exchanging hands in two trenches as purportedly confirmed by accused-turned-approver Dinesh Arora, who is a businessman.

The money laundering probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation on August 17, 2022, against the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 14 others, on a Ministry of Home Affairs reference.

According to the agencies, there was a conspiracy to frame and implement the now-scrapped policy in such a way as to extend various favours to the licencees in lieu of illegal gratification. The ED has quantified the alleged “proceeds of crime” to be at least ₹1,934 crore.

About ₹100 crore was allegedly taken in advance from the “South Group”, of which YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta (who has also now turned an approver); K. Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and BRS MLC; and Aurobindo Pharma director, P. Sarath Chandra Reddy, were purported prominent entities.