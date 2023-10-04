ED raids AAP MP Sanjay Singh's premises in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

October 04, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday morning raided the premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Some other premises of linked people were also being covered, they said.

Mr. Singh, 51, is a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

VIDEO | Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in Delhi. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3ska91LiOs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2023

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.