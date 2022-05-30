ED arrests Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case
Satyendar Jain was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in 2018 in connection with the case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on May 30, officials said.
The agency had said last month that assets worth ₹4.81 crore of Mr. Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.
In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.
