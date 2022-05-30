ED arrests Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

PTI May 30, 2022 19:59 IST

Satyendar Jain was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in 2018 in connection with the case

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on May 30, officials said. The agency had said last month that assets worth ₹4.81 crore of Mr. Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him. In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.



