October 05, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court October 5 sent senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for five days, a day after he was arrested in the Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge M K Nagpal sent Singh to ED custody till October 10.

The anti-money laundering agency had sought custodial interrogation of Singh for 10 days.