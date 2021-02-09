National

COVID-19: New cases fall below 10,000 for second time in February

Workers sanitise a classroom as schools prepare to reopen for 6th to 8th standard students after remaining closed for months due to COVID-19 pandemic, in Mirzapur on February 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 for the second time this month taking India’s tally of cases to 1,08,47,304, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 9.

Coronavirus updates — February 9, 2021

A total of 9,110 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,55,158 with 78 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,05,48,521 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.25%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh.

State Helpline numbers for COVID-19

There are 1,43,625 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.32% of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

According to the ICMR, 20,25,87,752 samples have been tested up to February 8 with 6,87,138 samples being tested on Monday.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2021 11:27:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-new-cases-fall-below-10000-for-second-time-in-february/article33789288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY