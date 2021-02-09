Coronavirus live updates | Over 60 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated, says govt.

India has so far provided COVID vaccination to over 60 lakh (60,35,660) health care and frontline workers with no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation/deaths attributable to vaccination till date, said the Health Ministry on Monday. Over two lakh beneficiaries (2,23,298) were vaccinated till 6 p.m. on Monday.

Private hospitals await government nod for wider vaccine rollout

Awaiting the green signal from the Central government, private hospitals across India claim that they are all set to join hands to provide COVID vaccination for the vulnerable population — those over 50 years and people with co-morbidities — and later the general population.

Highlighting that vaccine registration hasn’t opened for this section of the population yet, the hospital authorities say, “We have a plan in place but await directives from the government. And as far as the use of certain vaccines (India has approved emergency use of two vaccines), it totally depends on sanctions from the government,” said a statement issued by the Max Hospital.

Kerala govt. steps up surveillance in schools

The Kerala government has issued directives to enhance school-level surveillance against COVID-19.

The directives were issued in the wake of reports that 190 students and 70 teachers of two government schools in Malappuram had tested positive for COVID-19. Both schools have been closed for disinfecting.

Principals and head teachers of State schools have been asked to ensure that all protocols related to COVID-19 issued by the Directorate of General Education are being followed strictly.