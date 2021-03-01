Coronavirus live updates | PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A day before India opens up vaccination for senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, fresh daily COVID-19 infections were above 16,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Six States — Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, with about 86% of cases emerging from these States.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Delhi

PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on Monday morning took the first shot of COVAXIN , the Indian researched and produced anti-COVID19 vaccine (produced by Bharat Biotech) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.



Tweeting a picture of himself getting a shot Prime Minister Modi said:”Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”

- Nistula Hebbar