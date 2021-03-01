PM Modi takes first jab of COVAXIN against COVID-19

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on March 1 morning took the first shot of COVAXIN, the Indian-researched and produced COVID-19 vaccine (produced by Bharat Biotech) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.



Tweeting a picture of himself getting a shot, Prime Minister Modi said:”Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”



It was learnt that the nurse who administered the vaccine jab to Prime Minister Modi was Sister P. Niveda of Puducherry, assisted by Rosamma Ali, a nurse from Kerala. In an interesting coincidence, Kerala and Puducherry are both going to polls in April.

Prime Minister Modi wore an Assamese gamcha, another State going to polls.

Sources said no special route was laid out for the Prime Minister and the lack of traffic early morning was used to ensure that the visit did not cause inconvenience for Delhi commuters.



At a meeting of Chief Ministers on vaccine disbursal, Prime Minister Modi had said that political leaders and legislators should allow health and frontline workers to get the jab first as they need protection. He had said that most political leaders would get their turn when senior citizens aged above 50 would be allowed to get the jab. On March 1st the centre allowed both government and private hospitals to administer the vaccine to those aged above 45 years with declared co-morbidities.

India has given emergency use approval to AstraZeneca-developed and India-produced Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.