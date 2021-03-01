PM Modi takes first jab of COVAXIN against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on March 1 morning took the first shot of COVAXIN, the Indian-researched and produced COVID-19 vaccine (produced by Bharat Biotech) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.
Tweeting a picture of himself getting a shot, Prime Minister Modi said:”Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!”
It was learnt that the nurse who administered the vaccine jab to Prime Minister Modi was Sister P. Niveda of Puducherry, assisted by Rosamma Ali, a nurse from Kerala. In an interesting coincidence, Kerala and Puducherry are both going to polls in April.
Prime Minister Modi wore an Assamese gamcha, another State going to polls.
Sources said no special route was laid out for the Prime Minister and the lack of traffic early morning was used to ensure that the visit did not cause inconvenience for Delhi commuters.
At a meeting of Chief Ministers on vaccine disbursal, Prime Minister Modi had said that political leaders and legislators should allow health and frontline workers to get the jab first as they need protection. He had said that most political leaders would get their turn when senior citizens aged above 50 would be allowed to get the jab. On March 1st the centre allowed both government and private hospitals to administer the vaccine to those aged above 45 years with declared co-morbidities.
India has given emergency use approval to AstraZeneca-developed and India-produced Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath