‘Substandard face masks given through ration shops’

Cloth mask found to be single-layered and porous, says CAPSULE representative

A wing of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the authorities to ensure the quality of face masks being distributed reportedly through ration shops in the State.

According to functionaries of Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) Kerala, a platform under the KSSP, one ration card holder is getting two face masks each. The Civil Supplies Department is distributing them through the public distribution system. The criterion for distribution is not clear though it has been presumed that they are for the prevention of COVID-19. As the society is yet to completely recover from the pandemic, people may view distribution of face masks only as a preventive measure.

U. Nandakumar, CAPSULE functionary, pointed out that the cloth masks were found to be single-layered and porous. “If the face masks are to protect people from the infection, they should at least be double-layered and should not be porous. The World Health Organisation’s guidelines say that fabric face masks should have more than two layers. Distribution of single-layered face masks is not only unscientific, but also carries risks for those who wear them,” he said.

The CAPSULE functionaries said the authorities should ensure that the face masks being provided to the people were following the existing protocol. Meanwhile, people who received the masks have also reportedly raised complaints through the social media. In some ration shops, the stock has been exhausted. It is learnt that some officials too are not happy with the quality of the face masks.