State gets ready to vaccinate 60+ group

Preparations are in full swing to start vaccinating those aged above 60 from Monday.
People have been given three options. They may register online or go to the vaccination centre and register themselves with a valid photo identity card provided by the government. People may also register themselves through the Co-WIN 2.0 app, which would be ready by the midnight of February 28, health officials said.
Vaccines will be provided to those in the age group of 45-59 with pre-existing health conditions. A total of 761 private hospitals and 529 government hospitals will offer the vaccines. They will be administered free of cost at government hospitals. At private hospitals, a patient will have to pay ₹250 per dose. While one dose costs ₹150 per person, the hospitals have been permitted to collect another ₹100 as service charge per dose.
Anyone can register through the app using their mobile phone number. A one-time password will be generated. After registration, an account will be created. The application will then create a login identity for the user. At a time, a person can add only four beneficiaries. They can delete only those beneficiaries added by them. The person making the registration/appointment can edit or delete the beneficiaries till the time of vaccination.
