Watch | How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine?

There are three methods to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is for the second phase of vaccination. It will cover those over 60 years of age and 45+ with comorbidities. The three ways to sign up for the vaccine include — self registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

Aadhar, electoral photo ID card or a photo ID card will be required at the time of registration.

Coronavirus
