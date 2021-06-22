Coronavirus live updates | Cuba says its three-dose Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective

More than 82 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on June 21, the highest-ever in a day since the inoculation drive began in India. A total of 82,70,212 doses were administered across the country, including the first and second shots, till 9 p.m.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the sharp spike was due to the “new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination which commenced from Monday”.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Karnataka, Telangana

As barricades go, shoppers, tourists hit the road

The end of lockdown witnessed patrons returning to hotels and a variety of shops in Karnataka and Telangana.

Karnataka on Monday relaxed norms in six more districts as the COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) fell to less than 5%. Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Vijayapura districts were brought under relaxations in lockdown.

Hyderabadis were back to relishing Irani chai at their favourite roadside joints. City residents stepped out from home and caught up with friends at the bustling cafes and restaurants. Other business establishments, including private travels, transport, electrical, clothing, steel industry and wholesale markets at Abids, Begum Bazaar and Secunderabad were buzzing with customers. Religious places were also thrown open.

Cuba

Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus

Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.

The announcement came just days after the government said another homegrown vaccine, Soberana 2, had proved 62% effective with just two of its three doses.

“Hit by the pandemic, our scientists at the Finlay Institute and Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology have risen above all the obstacles and given us two very effective vaccines,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.