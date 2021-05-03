Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 2 crore

U.S. only other country to go over this number

With 3,10,845 new cases until 9.30 p.m. on Monday, India’s cumulative COVID-19 tally crossed 2 crore and stood at 2,02,30,708. The U.S. is the only other country to have crossed this mark. The country also recorded over 2,561 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,21,508.

Maharashtra reported 48,621 infections, followed by Kerala (44,438), and Uttar Pradesh (29,192). Maharashtra also recorded 567 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (288) and Karnataka (239). Over 15 lakh tests were conducted in India on Sunday (results of which were made available on Monday).

As many as 2,75,792 new recoveries were recorded, taking the total to 1,65,57,734. The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the health bulletins of the respective States and UTs.

India on Sunday surpassed Mexico’s death toll due to COVID-19 to become the country with the third highest number of fatalities. The country continued to top the world in average registered daily deaths (3,405), over 1,000 more fatalities than Brazil, which ranked second.

The U.S. was a distant third with 683 daily deaths on average. The country accounted for one in every three daily deaths in the world due to the coronavirus as on Sunday.

Both tests and daily vaccine doses administered registered a drop.

Just over 15 lakh tests were conducted on Sunday (results of which were made available on Monday), more than 3 lakh samples fewer compared to the previous day. It was 1.02 lakh samples more than what was tested last Sunday (May 25).

The number of daily vaccine doses administered in the country dropped for the second consecutive day, with only 12.1 lakh shots given in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, over 6 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.