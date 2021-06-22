Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination records steady increase in June

To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.21 mn doses need to be administered daily on average

Over 8.27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in India until 9 p.m. on Monday, the highest ever in a single day. On Sunday, 1.44 million doses were administered in Andhra Pradesh alone. After registering a slow rate in May, daily vaccinations in the country have gradually increased in June. However, by December 31, only 943 million doses can be administered at the current rate, which is half of what is required to fully vaccinate all adults.

Long way off

From June 11 to 20, 3.4 mn average daily doses were administered. To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 8.21 mn doses need to be administered daily on average.

Healthy rise

The 7-day average daily vaccination rate in India has picked up in June after declining to very low levels in May.

State of play

The chart shows average daily doses administered between June 1 and 10 and June 11 and 20 in major States.

Also read: Data | Private vaccination centres charge two to three times the base price of Covishield vaccine