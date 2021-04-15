Coronavirus updates: Rajasthan imposes 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajasthan

Rajasthan imposes 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew from Friday

Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire State from April 16.

The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the State but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the State government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire State.

The order imposing the night curfew in the entire State was issued on late on Wednesday evening.

“Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 p.m.,” the government order said.

According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

The directions related to the marriage and social functions will apply from April 16 to May 31, the order said. - PTI