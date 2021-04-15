Government only indulging in sham of COVID-19 ‘vaccine festival’, Rahul Gandhi alleges

Rahul Gandhi’s attack came after the government celebrated the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 15 attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a “sham” of a ‘vaccine festival’.

He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.

Mr. Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling COVID-19 situation.

“There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?” he asked.

His attack came after the government celebrated the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country’ tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.