COVID-19 surge| All Class 5, 8 and 10 students will be promoted without exams, says Punjab CM

Amid the continuing COVID-19 surge, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced that all Class 5, 8 and 10 students would be promoted to the next class without taking any examination. A decision on Class 12 Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) examinations, which have already been postponed, would be taken later, based on the emerging situation.

The Chief Minister took these decisions during a virtual review meeting on the pandemic with top officials and medical experts here.

For Class 5 students, since examinations for four out of five subjects have already been conducted, results may be declared by the PSEB on the basis of the marks obtained in respect of four subjects, ignoring the fifth. Results for Class 8 and 10 may be declared on the basis of pre-board examinations or the internal assessment of the respective schools, Mr. Singh directed the education department, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister, who had earlier this week written to the Union Education Minister in this regard, also expressed satisfaction at the Centre’s decision to postpone Class 12 CBSE examinations and cancellation of Class 10 CBSE examinations in view of the pandemic.