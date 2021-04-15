CM Arvind Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi; malls, gyms and spas to be closed

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced the sweeping restrictions in a bid to break the chain of COVID-19 infections in the national capital

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 announced a weekend curfew in Delhi in an attempt to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 in the national capital. The Chief Minister said that essential services will not be impacted during the curfew and e-passes will be provided for essential services providers and for those who need to attend weddings over the weekend as the wedding season is on.

“During the week, people have to step out to earn their livelihood. But over weekend, people go out for entertainment and other activities that can be curtailed,” Mr. Kejriwal said as the city reported over 17,000 cases on April 14.

He added that malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be shut immediately, and cinema halls can run with 30% occupancy. Only one weekly market per day, per zone will be allowed to operate. At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility and only take-away services will be permitted.

“Imposing these restrictions right now are very important and I hope everyone will cooperate with the government. We will also be enhancing out enforcement drive to ensure people are maintaining social distancing and wearing masks,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that there are no shortage of beds in the national capital and over 5,000 beds in the Capital are vacant. “Please do not insist on a hospital of your choice. There may be three- four hospital that do no have any beds left but that does not mean that there are no beds left in the entire city,” Mr. Kejriwal said.