Coronavirus India lockdown Day 169 live updates | West Bengal urged to withdraw Sept 12 lockdown for NEET candidates’ benefit

A day after AstraZeneca put its COVID-19 testing on hold, Serum Institute of India is under fire for not pausing its clinical trial in India. SII is conducting Phase-3 trials on people in India involving U.K.-based AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

However, Pune-based SII has said that so far there had been “no issues” with its trials.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

9.35 am | Uttar Pradesh

Two policemen test positive in Shamli

Two policemen deployed in the security of UP Minister Suresh Rana in Shamli district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

The constables, deployed in Thanabhawan town, were admitted to a COVID hospital Wednesday evening, said superintendent of the local government health centre Kanti Prasad.

Meanwhile, the district court in Kairana remained closed after a staffer tested positive for the virus. -- PTI

9.30 am | West Bengal

SFI urges West Bengal to withdraw Sept 12 lockdown for NEET candidates’ benefit

The SFI, the students’ wing of the CPI(M), has urged the West Bengal government to withdraw the State-wide lockdown on September 12 for the benefit of the NEET candidates who will sit for the examination on the next day.

The West Bengal government has declared lockdown in the State on September 7, 11 and 12.

The lockdown will inconvenience a large number of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates in reaching their exam centres from far-flung areas on September 13, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) state committee president Pratik ur Rahman said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We request the state government to withdraw the September 12 lockdown as the candidates are already faced with a lot of stress due to the pandemic situation. The lockdown will further aggravate their woes as the number of vehicles will be fewer on roads,” it said.

The SFI said if the authorities cannot withdraw the September 12 lockdown, they should at least arrange special trains for the candidates on the exam date.

A large number of candidates had faced difficulty in reaching the exam centres during the JEE (Main) examination held from September 1-6. -- PTI

9 am | Singapore

Travellers from India must take COVID tests for Singapore trip

All travellers from India who are not Singaporeans and permanent residents will have to take a coronavirus test within 72 hours before departing for Singapore from next Thursday, in a move to reduce the number of imported cases from the country.

The travellers will have to present a valid negative test result that has to be taken within 72 hours before their flight to Singapore, the Health Ministry said in a statement late on Wednesday.

8.45 am | Tamil Nadu

No online classes for school students in Tamil Nadu from September 21 to 25

To reduce stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.

8.30 am | World

Death toll tops 9,00,000 wordwide

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 9,00,000 since the respiratory disease first appeared in China last year, according to an AFP tally.

There have been more than 2.77 crore confirmed virus cases worldwide, according to an AFP count based on official statistics, with the worst-hit region Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Europe.

The country with the most coronavirus deaths is the United States with over 1,90,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil.

8.15 am | Nashville

Over 750 students, staff in Tennessee test positive for COVID-19

Tennessee reported on Wednesday that 756 students and staff have tested positive for thhe coronavirus at schools across the state, with more than half the districts reporting.

8 am | Gujarat

Gujarat BJP chief tests coronavirus positive

Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil has tested coronavirus positive, a hospital in Gandhinagar where he is undergoing treatment said on Wednesday.

“Paatil is currently admitted to Apollo Hospitals and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He is currently stable and being taken care of by multidisciplinary team of specialists,” the hospital said in a statement. - PTI