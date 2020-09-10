International

Over 750 students, staff in Tennessee test positive for COVID-19

An Elementary School Program Assistant takes the temperature of a 1st grader boy as he walks into the school with his mother in Bristol, Tennessee. File photo

An Elementary School Program Assistant takes the temperature of a 1st grader boy as he walks into the school with his mother in Bristol, Tennessee. File photo   | Photo Credit: AP

Tennessee reported on Wednesday that 756 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus at schools across the state, with more than half the districts reporting.

Also read: California, Florida, New York, Texas will not follow new U.S. COVID-19 testing plan

The Tennessee Department of Education said data on cases across all districts was supposed to be released Tuesday but was delayed because of technical difficulties.

Officials now hope to have full reporting from all districts by Sept. 22. The cases reported Wednesday include 514 students and 242 staff.

The state had initially waffled on whether it would release any data, with officials saying they were concerned about student privacy.

To address those concerns, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be included. Schools with fewer than five positive students or employees will be listed as having active cases but without specific numbers.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2020 9:22:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/over-750-students-staff-in-tennessee-test-positive-for-covid-19/article32567696.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story