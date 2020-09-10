Telangana reports 2,534 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Total cases cross 1.5 lakh mark; 8 other districts, along with GHMC area, report high no. of daily cases

Telangana State reported 2,534 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, in 24 hours till 8 p.m. on September 9 and an official bulltein on which is released on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,50,176.

With another 11 deaths being reported during the day, the total number of fatalities with the virus infection have gone up to 927.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning, a total of 2,071 COVID-19 infected persons were declared recovered taking the total number of recoveries to 1,17,143. The number of active cases remains at 32,106 as at 8 pm on Wednesday including 25,066 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 7,040 admitted in government and private hospitals for treatment.

Along with GHMC (327) area, eight other districts in the State reported over 100 cases in 24 hours till 8 pm on Wednesday. They include Kamareddy (123), Karimnagar (107), Khammam (109), Medchal-Malkajgiri (132), Naraynpet (149), Rangareddy (195), Siddipet (103) and Warangal Urban (124). Sangareddy, Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Nizamabad have also report high number of cases between 81 and 96 among the State’s total of 2,534.

The bulletin stated that a total of 63,017 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the total tests done to 19,53,571. Among the samples tested on Wednesday, 28,358 were primary contacts of positive cases and another 8,822 were secondary contacts.

Of the total positive cases reported till Wednesday 8 pm, 69% (1,03,621) were asymptomatic and 31% (46,555) were symptomatic persons. A total of 17,712 beds including 11,463 regular beds, 4,634 with oxygen facility and 1,615 in intensive care units in government hospitals were vacant out of total of 20,396. The number of ventilators in government hospitals is 1,117 and the number is included in the intensive care beds.

On the status of deaths of Covid-19 positive cases, the bulletin stated that 46.13% were due to COVID-19 and 53.87% were due to co-morbidities. On the testing facilities, the bulletin said, there were a total of 55 testing centres of RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT type including 17 in government hospitals and another 1,076 rapid antigen testing centres in government sector including in area community health centres, public health centres, area and district hospitals.