No online classes for school students from September 21 to 25, Minister says

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said a vacation for students has been planned to help reduce their stress levels

To reduce stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons, he said that usually, quarterly and half-yearly examination holidays would be declared for students, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes were being conducted now. “A vacation for students will help them to refresh”, he said and added that consent had been obtained from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to declare holidays. The Minister said that all the schools, including private schools will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days.

Asked about the State government’s decision on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12, the Minister said that only after the COVID-19 situation changes in the State, a consultation on reopening of schools would be taken up.

The Minister also said that a 13-member expert committee has been formed to study the pros and cons of the National Education Policy 2020 and offer recommendations for the implementation of the policy in the State.