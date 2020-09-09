No online classes for school students from September 21 to 25, Minister says

To reduce stress among school students, online classes and the telecast of video lessons on television channels will not be conducted from September 21 to 25, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said in Gobichettipalayam on Wednesday.
Addressing media persons, he said that usually, quarterly and half-yearly examination holidays would be declared for students, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, online classes were being conducted now. “A vacation for students will help them to refresh”, he said and added that consent had been obtained from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to declare holidays. The Minister said that all the schools, including private schools will be monitored by block-level officers to check whether classes are conducted during these five days.
Asked about the State government’s decision on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for partial reopening of schools for students of classes 9 to 12, the Minister said that only after the COVID-19 situation changes in the State, a consultation on reopening of schools would be taken up.
The Minister also said that a 13-member expert committee has been formed to study the pros and cons of the National Education Policy 2020 and offer recommendations for the implementation of the policy in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath