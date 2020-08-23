Coronavirus India lockdown Day 152 updates | Home Ministry issues SOP for international passengers

India's coronavirus tally, on August 22 crossed the 3 million mark. According to Johns Hopkins University, the global tally stands at 2,29,84,824.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here. A list of State Helpline numbers is available as well.

Here are the latest updates:

Cases in West Bengal touch 1.35 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,232 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections to 1,35,596 . The deaths in the past 24 hours were 48 which took the number to 2,737. The discharge rate in the State reached 77.41% . The active cases in the State touched 27,900.

Home Ministry issues SOP for international passengers

The Ministry of Home Affairs on August 22 issued Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for international travel on non-scheduled commercial flights under Vande Bharat scheme and air transport bubble arrangement.

Accordingly, persons desirous to travel to India on Vande Bharat flights, will register themselves with the Indian missions in the country where they are stranded or residing, along with necessary details as prescribed by Ministry of External Affairs. However, such a registration may not be required on flights operating under air transport bubbles arrangements, the SOP said.