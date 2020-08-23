COVID-19 situation continues to be critical in Thiruvananthapuram; death toll rises to 58

Nearly 99% of the cases have been attributed to local transmission

Nine more deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram as the district’s caseload leaped by 464 on Saturday. Local transmission also remained high by accounting for almost all of the fresh cases.

Taking the official death toll to 58, the fatalities include natives of Vetturoad (60-year old) and Arattukuzhi (65) who died on August 13; natives of Karode (50), Kanchiyoor (62), Beemapally (76) and Mannadi (76) who died on August 17; a 59-year old Vallakkadavu-native woman who died on August 19; and a 67-year old woman who hailed from Anchuthengu and a 69-year old Balaramapuram native who died on August 20.

Keeping up the trend of pandemic spread in the capital district, nearly 99% of the cases have been attributed to local transmission. These included 459 cases, including those of nine health workers. Among these, the sources of infection were unknown in 40 cases. With 290 recoveries also being reported, the current number of people being treated in the district for the infection is 5163.

As many as 39 prisoners in the Poojappura Central Prison were among the recovered cases. They were among 41 COVID-19-infected inmates who were subjected to antigen tests on the day.

Meanwhile, the Attingal Municipality imposed curbs for the commercial outlets to prevent the worsening of the pandemic situation in the region. Restricting operational timings of shops, the local body has instructed traders to conclude business by 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police initiated disciplinary action against three assistant sub-inspectors attached to the Mangalapuram police station after they were accused to have seized fish caught by local residents from the Kadinamkulam lake and consumed them. They were transferred to the Armed Reserve Camp in Pulinkudi, near Vizhinjam, following department-level probes that were conducted into the alleged incident.

The incident occurred around two weeks ago when they had been tasked with preventing gathering close to the lake as part of enforcing the COVID-19 guidelines. While they managed to chase off several people who were engaged in fishing in the area, they purportedly confiscated the fish catch and took them home after splitting them among themselves.

Investigations conducted by the Attingal DySP and the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Special Branch found credible evidence to back the allegations, claims that the officers had sold the fish to others were yet to be ascertained.