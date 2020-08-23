COVID-19 cases in West Bengal touch 1.35 lakh, 3,232 new infections in a day

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,232 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections to 1,35,596 . The deaths in the past 24 hours were 48 which took the number to 2,737. The discharge rate in the State reached 77.41% . The active cases in the State touched 27,900.
Of the 48 deaths in the State, Kolkata recorded 12 deaths and nine persons died in North 24 Parganas. The infections in North 24 Parganas in the past 24 hours was 547 and the infections in Kolkata were 516. In the past 24 hours 36, 318 and the total samples tested so far increased to 15.24 lakhs.
Display rate charge in private hospitals
In another development the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory held a meeting in the day and decided that private hospitals will have to display rate charge at every health facility.
Justice Ashim Kumar Banerjee also added that no patient will be turned away from a private hospital.
The Commission directed that private hospitals will have to give 10 % discount on medicines and 20 % on gloves and PPE kits.
The Commission also directive that private hospitals should put a cap on tests and fees of doctors. The decision comes in the wake of allegations of private hospitals overcharging COVID-19 patients.
