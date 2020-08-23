Local bodies in Kozhikode to step up reverse quarantine measures

Telemedicine support to be provided with help of National Health Mission doctors

Recognising the importance of reverse quarantine in fighting COVID-19, local bodies in Kozhikode district have started identifying vulnerable groups, including ailing senior citizens and those suffering from serious ailments, within their limits for providing better care. The data on such persons will be updated on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal for effective monitoring and field-level support.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) functioning within the limits of various panchayats, municipalities and the Kozhikode Corporation will play the lead role in regularly updating the health records. Based on their recommendations, the local bodies will be permitted to purchase emergency testing devices such as pulse oximeters.

Apart from ward-level monitoring, such persons will be offered telemedicine support with the help of a panel of doctors from the National Health Mission. A district-level control room is functional now at the Collectorate to connect the needy instantly with the telemedicine team.

According to the heads of some grama panchayats in Kozhikode, arrangements will be made to ensure a healthy diet for all such persons included in the reverse quarantine list. They said several charity organisations and youth forums were ready to contribute for the purpose.

For the flawless implementation of reverse quarantine, shops and commercial establishments will continue to restrict the entry of senior citizens and children. Instead, they will be assured door delivery service at convenient times. Many hospitals in the city now have video consultation applications to avoid the hospital visit of persons in reverse quarantine.