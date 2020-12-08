Bharat Bandh live updates | Elaborate traffic and security arrangements across Delhi; U.P., Haryana on alert

A joint front of protesting farmer groups on December 4 rejected the Centre’s proposals to amend the three contentious agriculture laws and called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ today to widen the agitation. The front reiterated the farmers’ demand for a total repeal of the three Central laws.

Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have been put in place across the national capital ahead of the Bandh, with Delhi Police warning of strict action against those who attempt to disrupt normalcy.

In U.P., Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who addressed all administrative and police officials through video conferencing on Monday, asked them not to compromise with peace and order at any cost, an official release said.

Haryana Police has issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways of the State.

Farmers' union leaders have said the strike will be effective from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. but no kind of essential or emergency services will be disrupted.

Here are the live updates:

Telangana

Telangana. TRS leaders stage a dharna in front of a bus depot at Sangareddy district in Telangana. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Bharat Bandh in undivided Nalgonda in Telangana is being observed strictly. NH-65 that connects Hyderabad-Vijayawada, the Narketpally-Addanki State highway, the NH-163 between Hyderabad and Warangal, wear a deserted look.

Meanwhile, TRS and Congress workers have staged rallies in the State.

Rachakonda police commissionerate, that administers Bhongir zone of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, issues ‘Bandh advisory’.

“It is appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Action will be taken against those who indulge in any forcible closure/ stoppages.”

- B. Pradeep

Andhra Pradesh

CPI stages 'rasta roko' in A.P.

Cadres and leaders of CPI staging a 'rasta roko' near Maddilapalem bus stop as part of Bharat Bandh in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Railways fears blockades in 16 States; warns of LWE elements joining strike

Anticipating rail blockades in 16 States, the Railways has issued directives for maintaining law and order in trains and station premises, cautioning zonal railways against pro-left wing extremists participating in today's ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Director general, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Arun Kumar has asked general managers of zonal railways to keep vigil to contain the impact of the nationwide strike called by farmer groups against the three agri laws.

The Railways’ two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations.

- PTI

Home Ministry issues advisory for 'Bharat bandh'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to all States and Union Territories that no untoward incident should occur during Tuesday’s all-India strike called by farmers’ union. It asked them to maintain peace and tranquility and ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are strictly followed.

The strike call has received support from many political parties, including the Congress, DMK, NCP, SP, Trinamool Congress and the Left parties.

The union leaders have said the strike will be effective from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. but no kind of essential or emergency services will be disrupted.

Support widens for Bharat Bandh call

Top Opposition leaders, in a joint statement on Sunday, extended support for the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by the agitating farmers and said the new farm laws would “destroy agriculture by mortgaging it to corporates”.

The joint statement was signed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK president M.K. Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D. Raja, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(ML)’s Dipankar Bhattacharya among others.

Support pouring in for ‘Bharat Bandh’, says Kisan Morcha

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders on Sunday claimed that support had poured in from various political parties, transport unions, women and students organisations and industry federations for the December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’, which they said would be “complete” and no traffic would be allowed till 3 p.m.

The leaders, however, clarified that emergency services and wedding procession would be permitted. The supply of vegetables, fruits and milk would be hit, they said.

Farm leaders urge non-political support for Bharat bandh

as a sign of the widening support for their movement, and refuting the government’s accusation that the protests have now been hijacked by vested political interests.

“We want to thank political parties for their support, but we appeal to them to leave their own flags and banners at home, and stand solely in support of farmers,” said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal, during a press conference called by Punjab’s farmer leaders at the Singhu border on Monday.