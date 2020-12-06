Support pours in from various quarters for ‘Bharat Bandh’, says Kisan Morcha leaders

The leaders said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ would be complete and no traffic allowed till 3 pm.

In the press conference, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders, on Sunday, said that support had poured in from various political parties, transport unions, women organisations, industry and student unions from across the country for the December 8 ‘Bharat Bandh’.

The leaders said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ would be complete and no traffic allowed till 3 pm. There will be no supply of vegetables and milk as well. However, emergency services and wedding procession would be allowed.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said the farmers’ movement had now become a national movement and made an appeal to all those who are pro-farmers to make ‘Bharat Bandh’ a success.

He said that all mandis in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan would also remain shut on December 8. He claimed the industry groups from Uttarakhand had also pledged support to the call for ‘Bharat Bandh’.

He said the farmer unions were firm on their demand seeking repeal of the three farm laws. “We have neither hardened our stance nor softened it. Our demand for the repeal of laws remain firm,” said Mr. Yogendra Yadav.

He also made an appeal to the media for “fair” reporting of the movement and not try and defame it. He welcomed the Editors' Guild of India statement in this regard.

Earlier, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratan Awardee boxer Vijender Singh also reached the Singhu border to support the farmers protest. He announced to return the award if the farmers demand were not met.